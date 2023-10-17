Smaller than a Woodchip: Promising Applications of Nanocellulose & Lignin

media release: Celebrate National Forest Products Week with the Forest Products Laboratory.

The Forest Products Laboratory, the only federally funded wood product research Laboratory in the nation, produces high-quality, science-based innovation. Wood is a versatile, durable, abundant, and cost-effective renewable resource that provides many environmental benefits. Forest Service scientists are developing innovative wood products that contribute creative new materials for construction including housing, furniture production, consumer products, packaging, bioenergy, and the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device industries.

This session will focus on the 1000-foot level introduction to cellulose nanomaterials - what are they, what they can do, what are they good for, and who we collaborate with to search for and research innovative ideas for sustainable materials such as cement, sunscreen, flexible electronics, polymer composites, and food coating.