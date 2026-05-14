Smart Cookie

Tuesday, July 7

Smart Cookie is an ensemble of talented Madison musicians including former members of several MAMA award winning projects. Currently they are nominated for WAMI awards in R&B/Funk Band and Vocal Ensemble categories. The group has spent time in the studio crafting original material built on foundational drum and bass grooves, rooted in funk and soul, enhanced by percolating melodies and powerful vocals, with a pop sensibility that will leave you humming these songs well after the show.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Amalgam Improv

ECO-PARTNER: Clearwater Collective and Brainplate Compost

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes