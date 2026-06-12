Smart Cycling Fundamentals: E-bike Edition

media release: Whether you are on an e-bike, or a traditional bike, this workshop is designed to develop confidence and competence of a bicycle rider. Students will learn about choosing a bicycle, basic parts of a bike, essential equipment, as well as how to safely and comfortably ride your bike in various traffic conditions, terrain and climates. We will discuss e-bike specific handling, selection, and maintenance as well as local e-bike ordinances and bike regulations.

We will complete our workshop with a casual and educational group ride.

The Smart Cycling classes are led by a league cycling instructor. Our education programs are designed to reach people of all ages and abilities by improving skills, building confidence, and training others to be teachers in their own communities.