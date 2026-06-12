Smart Cycling: Fundamentals of Urban Riding

media release: In this adult education class, learn the basics about bikes, rules of the road & handling skills so you can ride confidently & safely!

This class will utilize both seminar learning as well as on the road practice. Participants should bring a bike, helmet, and appropriate clothing for a short ride. Lights are recommended.

REI shop mechanics will be on hand for bike safety checks and maintenance questions prior to the start of class. This class is for those 18 years and older.