Smart Device Open Lab

press release: Do you have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Need one on one instruction? These open labs provide the perfect opportunity to ask questions. Stop in for a while, or stay the whole time and learn from others. Bring your smartphone or tablet to learn on. No registration required.

This program is free and open to the public. Visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.