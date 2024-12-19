Smart Salt use in Verona

media release: Join us for an important presentation on reducing excessive salt use while maintaining safe winter travel.

Kristin Fischer from AECOM and Justin Sutkay, Verona streets superintendent, will share insights into the environmental and economic impacts of excessive salt use. Learn how too much salt can lead to car rust, dead vegetation, and harm to our waterways, and find out what city staff and residents are doing to minimize these effects.

Let’s work together to keep our streets safe and our environment healthy!

To learn more and register for the event visit: https://verona.librarycalendar.com/event/city-veronas-annual-salt-use-presentation-11474

This presentation also fulfills requirements of the DNR’s Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) Permit.