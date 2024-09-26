Smart Salting for Parking Lots & Sidewalks
media release: Free training for winter maintenance professionals who remove snow, apply road salt or maintain snow removal equipment used on parking lots and sidewalks.
Learn how using the right amount of salt can save time, budget and our waters.
The training will include: best management practices to keep paved areas safe, benefits of using a liquid salt system, guidance on how to determine the right amount of salt to use, and case studies from local applicators.