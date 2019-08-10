Smart Start
Madison College-South 2238 S. Park St. (in Villager Mall), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Get hands-on help through the Madison College application process. Anyone who wants to attend Madison College is welcome!
During this comprehensive session, you’ll be led through each step required to become a Madison College student. The sessions provide:
Placement testing
Program application preparation and completion
Career exploration guidance
Financial aid application assistance (FAFSA)
Academic advising
Be sure to bring a form of personal ID and your official high school or college transcripts (if applicable).
The ALL-STAR Smart Start session is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Register now! Limited seats are available.
Madison College South Campus, 2238 S. Park St., Madison (in The Village on Park)
(608) 243-4200 or southinfo@madisoncollege.edu