press release: Get hands-on help through the Madison College application process. Anyone who wants to attend Madison College is welcome!

During this comprehensive session, you’ll be led through each step required to become a Madison College student. The sessions provide:

Placement testing

Program application preparation and completion

Career exploration guidance

Financial aid application assistance (FAFSA)

Academic advising

Be sure to bring a form of personal ID and your official high school or college transcripts (if applicable).

The ALL-STAR Smart Start session is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Register now! Limited seats are available.

Madison College South Campus, 2238 S. Park St., Madison (in The Village on Park)

(608) 243-4200 or southinfo@madisoncollege.edu