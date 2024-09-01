media release: Greater Madison MPO, a government organization focused on regional transportation planning, is hosting the Smart Trips challenge in September—it is free and all about motivating people to replace trips they would normally make driving alone with an alternative mode of transportation, such as carpooling, biking, walking/rolling, and taking the bus.

The challenge is through RoundTrip, one of our programs that connects Dane County residents with carpool partners and other transportation options and resources.

To participate, people just have to:

Register with RoundTrip at www.RoundTripGreaterMadison. org. Join the Smart Trips Challenge. Track and log their non-drive-alone trips throughout September to qualify for exciting weekly and grand prizes.

We’re giving away lots of great prizes, including gift cards to CommuteRewards, Madison Originals, Wheel & Sprocket, and REI and Metro Transit swag bundles.