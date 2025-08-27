SMBMad After Hours

to

RSVP

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Social Media Breakfast Madison #SMBMad is hosting an in-person Happy Hour networking event on Wednesday, August 27 from 5:30-7PM at Garver Feed Mill.

Join us to mix, mingle and network with other Madison social media + marketing professionals. We’ll order pizza from Ian’s, beverges of all kinds are available for purchase

Please RSVP by claiming a free ticket!

Plans are to meet on the back patio, but we’ll move the party inside if needed.

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Careers & Business
262-510-9538
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - SMBMad After Hours - 2025-08-27 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SMBMad After Hours - 2025-08-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SMBMad After Hours - 2025-08-27 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - SMBMad After Hours - 2025-08-27 17:30:00 ical