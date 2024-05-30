media release: Hey Sierra Club members and friends -- summer's almost here, and that means another environmental film screening from the Water Team! Join us this time for a film about environmental justice and factory farming.

From the filmmakers:

"The smell of money”—that’s what Big Pork calls the stench of pig waste in the air in eastern North Carolina, where much of the world’s bacon and barbecue is made. But to Elsie Herring and others who live near the state’s giant pig factories, the revolting odor is a call to battle against generations of injustice.

When a corporate hog farm moves in–uninvited–on land her grandfather had purchased after claiming his freedom from slavery... Elsie and her community team up with a gutsy small-town lawyer to take the world’s largest pork company to court.

The Smell of Money calls upon viewers to see the people behind what's on our plates––and to join the fight for a better future for us all.

Do you know how many factory farms we have in Wisconsin, and how they're affecting small farmers, and rural residents' drinking water? Join us to learn more, connect the pieces, and find out how you can share with your community.