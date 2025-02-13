media release: This event is part of the inaugural Black Box Sessions. Please note this event is taking place instead of th1rt3en, which was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Brooklyn’s own Smif-N-Wessun, comprised of Tek and Steele, have cemented their place as hip-hop legends with a career spanning decades, blending rugged street narratives with soulful beats and reggae-inspired rhythms. Rising with the influential supergroup Boot Camp Clik, Tek and Steele carved their path with timeless classics like Dah Shinin’, earning a permanent spot in hip-hop history. Their dynamic chemistry, honed through years of close collaboration, fuels both gritty anthems and introspective storytelling. With a catalog that’s equal parts hardcore and heartfelt, Smif-N-Wessun continue to set stages ablaze worldwide, proving that authentic Hip Hop is ageless, timeless, and always in season. Come witness a live performance from icons who embody the culture’s past, present, and future.

This concert will be one of the first chances to hear some of their brand-new singles LIVE before their new album is released.