media release: Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is excited to announce a new event, Smoke On The Water – MKE's BBQ & Brews Fest, on Saturday, July 12, presented by 102.9 The Hog and 96.5 WKLH. The event will take place from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park on the shores of Lake Michigan, close to Milwaukee’s downtown and Veterans Park.

Smoke On The Water – MKE’s BBQ & Brews Fest is the ultimate lakeside party for motorcycle enthusiasts, foodies, and music lovers alike. Featuring some of Milwaukee’s best barbeque, beverage sampling, and rock ‘n roll music from festival favorite Bobby Friss at the Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite - it’s the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon.

Tickets are on sale NOW for Smoke On The Water – MKE’s BBQ & Brews Fest HERE and organizers encourage attendees to purchase tickets early, as walk-up admission will only be available if capacity allows.

Smoke On The Water Ticket information:

General Admission: $25

VIP: $50 - Includes 1-hour early entry at 11:00 a.m. and choice of 1 BBQ entree

Super VIP: $75 - Includes 1-hour early entry at 11:00 a.m., choice of 1 BBQ entree, whiskey and bourbon sampling, private viewing area with seating, and cash bar at the Uline Warehouse Stage VIP Deck

Note: All tickets include sampling from a selection of over 30 beers, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverage products.

Smoke on The Water – MKE’s BBQ & Brews Fest BBQ vendors include:

Austin Blues and Johnsonville

Double B’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

Ian’s Pizza

Nino’s Southern Sides

Real Urban BBQ

Roll MKE

Saz’s

Tots on the Street

Additional Food Vendors:

Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade

Catalano’s Corn

Catalano’s Lemonade

Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn

Isa’s Ice Cream

Sil’s Mini DonutS

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to explore unique offerings from local vendors and exhibitors during the event including:

Premier Boots - Variety of western ware and accessories – boots, hats, leather accessories, belt buckles, etc.

Howdy Hat Bar - Customizable trucker hats using patches, pins, and chains.

Bubbl’r - distributing samples of antioxidant sparkling water in a variety of flavors

Dog Good For Good Dogs –Variety of handmade dog accessories – collars, bowties, harnesses, etc.

Kalina & Co. Jewelry - Permanent silver & gold jewelry.

Scents ‘n Such - Handmade scented soy candles & candle accessories

Kohler Services