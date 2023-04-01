× Expand Five people standing in front of a vintage car. Smokin' Meerkats

media release: Smokin' Meerkats (formerly, Hank Kimball and the County Agents) are a 5-piece roadhouse country band from south central Wisconsin. Playing originals & covers from artists like: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Waylon Jennings, Dale Watson, Del McCoury, Merle Haggard, BR-549, Junior Brown, Blackberry Smoke, Johnny Cash, Tyler Childers, and many more!

Tyranena Brewing Company’s second Lake Mills location, The Fharmacy Public House, will feature two floors of seating in a historic building that was home for many years to a pharmacy (as well as a grocery store, doctors’ offices and more).

Enjoy the pub-like atmosphere with a large stage for performances, a rooftop patio overlooking idyllic Commons Park and an outdoor beer garden on Lake Mills’ quintessential small town Main Street.