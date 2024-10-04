Smoking Tigers

media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: So Young Shelly Yo; Cast: Ji-young You, Jeong Jun-ho, Abin Andrews

16-year-old Hayoung (Ji-young Yoo, star of Amazon Prime Video’s Expats) seeks distraction from her complicated family life by trying to fit in with her more affluent cram school peers. With the delicate exploration of generational conflict, class, and the model minority myth in LA’s Korean American community, it is clear why writer-director So Young Shelly Yo earned the Tribeca Festival’s Untold Stories award to finance this feature debut. Presented as part of the 2024 Asian American Spotlight, with the support of Asian American Studies at UW-Madison.