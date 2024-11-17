Smooth Talk

media release: USA | 1985 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: Joyce Chopra

Cast: Laura Dern, Treat Williams, Mary Kay Place

In this haunting adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' celebrated short story "Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?", a teenage girl experiences an unsettling awakening. In her breakout lead performance, Laura Dern personifies the thrill and terror of adolescence as Connie, whose carefree summer is shattered by a menacing encounter with a mysterious stranger (Williams).