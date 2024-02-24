S'more Lake Fun

media release: Join us this Saturday from 2-4pm at Wingra Boats for our first event of 2024! Enjoy roasting marshmallows and sipping hot chocolate by our ice fire pits while catching up with our Madison Boats Crew. The festivities wrap up at 4pm, but you're welcome to linger and enjoy the full moon. Only a few months until our May Full Moon Paddle!

