SNAFU

The Atwood (formerly Mr. Robert's) 2116 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: SNAFU features members of The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, The Rotation and more... playing original music with notes of rock, jam, funk and face melting mind bending...

Paul Matushek ... guitar, vocals

Joe Burbach ... keyboards, vocals

Ben Rosenwasser ... bass, vocals

Matt Hund ... drums, vocals

FREE SHOW

21+

9pm

The Atwood (formerly Mr. Robert's) 2116 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-422-5440
