SnapChat Introduction

press release: SnapChat is one of the most popular social media applications used today. This class will go over what sets SnapChat apart from other social media options and cover the multimedia messaging app's features. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own smartphone or tablet to follow along. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.