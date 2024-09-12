media release: This September, get a behind-the-scenes look as we take photos of some of our largest, and rarely exhibited artwork. We’re transforming the Main Galleries into a photo studio and you’re invited to drop in for a closer look at the inner workings of maintaining the permanent collection.

Each Thursday and Friday offers different artworks to explore as photographers, art handlers, and museum registrars carefully position, inspect, and document diverse sculptures. Along the way, docents, museum professionals, and surprise guests will be on hand to answer questions and lead brief discussions about the collection.

Snapshots at MMoCA Schedule: