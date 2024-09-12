Snapshots at MMoCA
to
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This September, get a behind-the-scenes look as we take photos of some of our largest, and rarely exhibited artwork. We’re transforming the Main Galleries into a photo studio and you’re invited to drop in for a closer look at the inner workings of maintaining the permanent collection.
Each Thursday and Friday offers different artworks to explore as photographers, art handlers, and museum registrars carefully position, inspect, and document diverse sculptures. Along the way, docents, museum professionals, and surprise guests will be on hand to answer questions and lead brief discussions about the collection.
Snapshots at MMoCA Schedule:
- Thursday, September 5, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Friday, September 6, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Thursday, September 12, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Friday, September 13, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Thursday, September 19, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Friday, September 20, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Thursday, September 26, 2024 (12–6 PM)
- Friday, September 27, 2024 (12–6 PM)