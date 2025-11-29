Snow Emergency Declared

media release: The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency to help the citywide plowing effort.

More information about the snowplowing response can be found on the Snow Plowing Update.

Alternate side parking rules are in effect for the entire city of Madison, including the Snow Emergency Zone.

Alternate side parking is only enforced from 1:00am to 7:00am.

Tonight (11/29/25 into the morning of 11/30/25) , park on the side of the street with even house numbers so your car is on the correct side of the street when alternate side parking is enforced.

, park on the side of the street with house numbers so your car is on the correct side of the street when alternate side parking is enforced. Tomorrow night (11/30/25 into the morning of 12/1/25) , park on the side of the street with odd house numbers so your car is on the correct side of the street when alternate side parking is enforced.

, park on the side of the street with house numbers so your car is on the correct side of the street when alternate side parking is enforced. Make sure you also follow all parking rules posted on street signs.

There is a $60 fine if you do not follow winter parking rules. If your car is towed, there is also a $115 towing fee. Call the winter parking hotline at 608-261-9111 to hear recorded information about alternate side parking.

You can park for free at City garages from 9pm – 7am during a snow emergency.

If you enter before 9pm or leave after 7am, you will need to pay parking fees during the extra time.

Do not park on the top level. The top needs to be plowed.

Do not park in metered areas. If you park in metered areas of the garages, you will need to pay those parking fees. Free parking during a Declared Snow Emergency does not included metered stalls.

Do not park in a City garage for for more than 48 hours.

You can also park at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot on W Washington Ave.

Park your car off the street if you can, like in one of the free overnight city garages or another off-street location. Do not put trash and recycling carts in the street. Put them in your driveway or a cleared area of the terrace. Fewer obstacles make it safer and faster for us to plow the roads.

For more information about our snowstorm response and plowing, visit the city of Madison winter website.

All Madison Public Library locations will close early - at 1pm - due to inclement weather on Saturday, November 29. All library events and all community events held in Madison Public Libraries after 1pm on Saturday will also be canceled.

Library customers may use the library remotely by using LINKcat to place holds, check library card records, or renew items. Library items may also be renewed by calling Telecirc (608-242-4700) or any open library. Library book drops will be open, but since the library no longer charges overdue fines, library users are encouraged to only return materials if they can do so safely.

As always, during City of Madison snow emergencies and days of extreme temperatures this season, please call the library you plan to visit in advance, as updates may occur throughout the week or programs may be canceled even if libraries are open. For broader City of Madison weather closures, check the City of Madison website at www.cityofmadison.com/winter. If you are in need of help, please use 211 Wisconsin to help connect with food, shelter, safety, or other community resources.