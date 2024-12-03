media release: Get ready to celebrate the season in style! The Snowflake Soiree is your chance to deck the halls, make new connections, and maybe even walk away with some loot! Whether you’re looking for new friends, a mentor, or your next big opportunity, this festive gathering of Madison’s top marketing pros is the place to be.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

4:30 PM: Doors Open

5 PM: Networking & Games

6 PM: Raffle Drawing

Location: Karben4, 3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison, WI 53704

Cost: $10 (includes event entry, light appetizers, a raffle ticket, and a drink ticket)

Holiday Spirit: Bring a non-perishable food item or personal care product, and we’ll throw in extra raffle tickets. That’s right, more chances to win some sweet prizes!

Dress Code: Bring your festive flair—this is your time to shine! From ugly sweaters to sleek holiday threads, we’re ready to see you impress.

Don’t miss out on this holiday bash! Let’s get merry, make connections, and close out the year with some serious fun!

Hosted by Madison’s Marketing Masterminds:

American Marketing Association

LinkedIn Local

Madison Media Professionals

Public Relations Society of America

Social Media Breakfast