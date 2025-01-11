Snowshoe at Dusk

media release: Join us for a two hour session snowshoeing at dusk! Snowshoeing is a great low impact aerobic activity to do when snow is on the ground. At this program you will learn how to put on snowshoes and how they impact your experience while hiking on snow, then head out for a sunset hike. We will end the program by warming up with a fire and s'mores to celebrate our learning. Note part of this program will be at night, headlamps will be provided.

Cost: $10 per person. Snowshoes are provided.

Age: 7 years and up. You may bringing younger children if you plan to pull them in a sled or wear them on the hike.

Dress: We recommend wearing winter boots, and warm, winter clothing.

Registration is required.

Note: Snowshoeing is weather dependent. If there is no snow, the program will be a guided night hike.

Donald County Park

Pop’s Knoll - Delma’s Shelter

1945 State Highway 92

Mt. Horeb, WI 53572