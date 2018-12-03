press release: Winter is coming and it’s time to get out and enjoy it with a fun winter sport. Learn the basics of snowshoeing with experienced REI staff at the Verona Public Library on Monday, December 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Find out what you should know before you hit the snow. REI staff will focus on how to select the right gear and where to go to get started.

Registration is required and limited to 50 participants. Register online at rei.com/event/snowshoeing- basics/verona/216879.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.