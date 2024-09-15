media release: Let Me Tell You: Dane County Artists on Reproductive Health Justice

Our new exhibition of art around the theme of reproductive health justice runs July 14 - September 14, 2024.

Artists from Dane County responded to Communication’s Call for Entry for art relating to the theme of abortion and reproductive health justice. The resulting exhibition includes art that includes comics, painting, collage, ink and poetry.

These pieces touch on issues of transness, healthcare, and legislative politics as they relate to autonomy of the body and mind. In the face of a government which obfuscates our rights as they pertain to these issues, these pieces are declarations and instructions.

Viewing and reading these pieces you are guaranteed to learn about the wider political climate of Wisconsin, and the United States more generally, as well as the personal lived experiences of our featured artists.

Are you an artist interested in including art in this exhibition? There may still be room! Contact exhibitions@ communicationmadison.com.

On 9/15: So Much More than Childless Cat Ladies! A Presentation and Craft Workshop by Lisa Currie. 11 am-2 pm.

Lisa Currie’s piece The Importance of Choice is featured in the exhibition Let Me Tell You: Dane County Artists on Reproductive Health Justice currently on display in Communication’s gallery. This workshop will serve as the closing event for this exhibition.

The recent social media-fueled fuss about childless cat ladies relies on tired tropes about spinsters sitting at home alone with hordes of cats, destined to be lonely and regretful forever. The reality for those who are childfree by choice -- SINKWACs, DINKWADs, PANKs, HUNKs and more! - is quite different. While our pro-natalist society continues to promote childbearing and traditional family-building, each succeeding generation is increasingly choosing not to have children. What does this mean within a reproductive justice framework and for our future collectively?

Join this presentation and discussion, led by Lisa Currie an HIV and sexuality educator, to learn more about many of the reasons behind the growing childfree by choice movement, plus engage in a craft project hand making paper beads. You’ll have the opportunity to incorporate your own reproductive justice or other personal messages into your beads, if you so choose!

This event has a Suggested Donation of $10. Pay at the door.

Interested in seeing more about this event and the exhibition? See more here!