media release: Mija and GG Macree come together to make So Tuff So Cute. GG Maree is an Australian DJ and producer who has been performing for a decade. She has music releases with Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE and Jauz. Mija is also a DJ and producer who has been creating and performing for a decade. She gained attention after playing a surprise set with Skrillex at Burning Man. So Tuff So Cute single “Death Wish” ft Slush Puppy, was released in 2022 and highlights the vocal and musical talents of these two artists. See this unique musical duo at Liquid on Feb. 24.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2545661655590686