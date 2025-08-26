So You Want to Be a Mystery Writer?

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

We had such a great time at our first in-person panel discussion (“So You Want to Be a Writer?”) that we had to put another on the schedule! We’re thrilled to be hosting three fantastic authors — Amy Pease, Lesa Knollenberg and Erica Ruth Neubauer — for a conversation about getting started as a mystery writer. Our panel will be talking through their publishing journeys, sharing best practices and inspiration, and answering audience questions. It’s sure to be a great night!

Meet our panelists:

Amy Pease- is the author of Northwoods and its sequel Wildwood, small-town thrillers rooted in the natural beauty and close-knit communities of her native Wisconsin. She writes emotionally rich, atmospheric stories across genres that explore the relationships that define us. A nationally recognized HIV specialist and longtime nurse practitioner, she is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the Madison Writer’s Studio. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband and two children.

Lesa Knollenberg- is the author of Corpse Pose, the first in a series of suspense novels set in the world of fitness. When she's not writing, you can find her in the yoga studio, in nature, or giving presentations on the writing life to students.

Erica Ruth Neubauer is the Agatha Award-winning author of the Jane Wunderly Mysteries, as well as an Anthony Award and Lefty Award finalist. She spent eleven years in in the military, nearly two as Maryland police officer, and one as a high school English teacher, before finding her way as a writer. She has been a reviewer of mysteries and crime fiction for publications such as Publishers Weekly and Mystery Scene Magazine for several years, and she's a member of Sisters in Crime and Mystery Writers of America. Erica Ruth lives in Milwaukee, WI. Visit her at EricaRuthNeubauer.com.