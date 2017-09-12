So You Want to Publish a Book: 10 Things Every Author Should Consider

press release:

Join us to hear local author Kathleen Watson talk about her experience self-publishing Grammar for People Who Hate Rules. She’ll discuss these 10 publishing elements:

Motivation/ expertise: What do you have to offer?

Reading audience: Who will want to read your book, and why?

Publishing route: Should you seek a traditional publisher, or should you self-publish?

ISBN: What’s an ISBN, why do you need one, and what does it cost?

Book cover and interior: Can you design your own cover and create your own page layout?

Style sheet: What’s a style sheet, and why do you need one?

Print vs. eBook: Should you produce a print book and an eBook?

Pricing your book: How will you decide how much to charge for your book?

Costs: How much will it cost to publish a book? How much will you earn?

Promotion for self-publishers; How will you promote your book?

This event is free and open to the public.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.