So You Want to Publish a Book: 10 Things Every Author Should Consider
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release:
Join us to hear local author Kathleen Watson talk about her experience self-publishing Grammar for People Who Hate Rules. She’ll discuss these 10 publishing elements:
Motivation/ expertise: What do you have to offer?
Reading audience: Who will want to read your book, and why?
Publishing route: Should you seek a traditional publisher, or should you self-publish?
ISBN: What’s an ISBN, why do you need one, and what does it cost?
Book cover and interior: Can you design your own cover and create your own page layout?
Style sheet: What’s a style sheet, and why do you need one?
Print vs. eBook: Should you produce a print book and an eBook?
Pricing your book: How will you decide how much to charge for your book?
Costs: How much will it cost to publish a book? How much will you earn?
Promotion for self-publishers; How will you promote your book?
This event is free and open to the public.
To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.