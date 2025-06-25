The SoapGirls, Mumbumper

× Expand courtesy The SoapGirls The SoapGirls on stairs with guitars. The SoapGirls

media release:The SoapGirls are not just a band they are a movement. Formed by sisters Noemie and Camille Debray, this genre-defying alternative rock duo has been inseparable both personally and creatively since early childhood. Their story is one of raw talent, relentless perseverance, and an unshakable sisterhood that has powered them from street performers in South Africa to internationally acclaimed headline acts on major stages around the world.

But what sets The SoapGirls apart isnt just their skill or stagecraft its their story. They are a rare example of lifelong musical unity. From pre-teens creating their own songs in South Africa to international ambassadors of female empowerment in rock, they have remained committed to their artistry and to each other for over 15 years. Their message is consistent and universal: be who you are, loudly and without shame.