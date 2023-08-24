Soapy Science Aug 24, 2023 11:00 AM RSVP Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 June 30, 2023 5:15 PM media release: These events are best suited for kids ages 3-10, and are free and open to the public, however registration is appreciated. Find out more about Hilldale Hijinks and register here. Soapy Science with LUSH: Learn more about the science happening at LUSH, then create your own bath bomb. Back to Search Results Info LocationHilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 Community Calendar Kids & Family WebsiteVisit Event Website Phone 608-238-6353 Admission RSVP Date & Time Aug 24, 2023 11:00 AM + Choose your calendar: Google Yahoo Outlook ical Previous Next