ONLINE: Soar Above at Home

press release: As a statewide, non-profit, membership organization of domestic violence victims, survivors, local programs, and allied partners, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (End Abuse) is the only statewide coalition led by social policy advocates, attorneys, and experts working to support, connect, equip, empower, and lead organizations for social change to end domestic abuse.

The heart of our work is supporting survivors - be it expanded domestic abuse prevention programming, systems change for heightened protections for survivors, increased awareness and education to support victims’ services agencies. People rely on our programs and services every single day. We rely on you to keep them going.

This year's event takes place online, with poetry and survivor stories, drag queen bingo, silent auction. To check out and/or bid on our silent auction items go here: https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=28313

According to the newly released Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report, 68 people in WI lost their lives to domestic violence in 2020. Monique Minkens, Executive Director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (End Abuse), announced the release of the report alongside Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall and Systems Change Coordinator Tegan Swanson.

Of those who died, 58 were victims of homicides, 8 were perpetrators of homicide who died by suicide, and two were perpetrators who were killed by responding law enforcement. In 2020, domestic violence homicides took place in 17 WI counties, with a rate of about 1 death every 5 days. Consistent with past data, the homicide method in 52% of cases was firearms; over 1/3 of perpetrators who used a gun were legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“In the coalition’s homicide prevention work,” stated Krall, “we continue coordination with local law enforcement in evidence-based models such as the Lethality Assessment Program - Maryland Model (LAP) and high-risk teams. We also advocate for comprehensive community safety. The LAP and high-risk teams decrease lethality for survivors who decide to call law enforcement; however, we will only truly confront violence - including domestic violence homicide - by addressing its roots through ensuring safe and affordable housing, prevention education, universal healthcare, and economic equity for all."

End Abuse has produced the annual report since 2000, with the intention of honoring the lives of victims and catalyzing improvements in systemic and community response to violence. In addition to a summary report on 2020 homicides and a spotlight on the We Are Here MKE Collective (weareheremke.org), the latest edition includes a special feature on Justice, Remembrance, & Healing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples that highlights the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S) people.

“In their lifetime, 84% of American Indian and Alaskan Native women experience violence, with homicide being the third leading cause of death,” offered Swanson, who authored the feature in collaboration with Native families and members of the WI MMIW Task Force. “No reliable data exists on the actual number of MMIWG2S. Attempts at erasure must be met with data representation and meaningful systemic change. Native communities hold the answers that will end the MMIWG2S crisis.”

“Globally, the UN reports that gender-based violence intensified amidst the pandemic,” said Minkens. "Like COVID, the ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence disproportionally impacts chronically underfunded, racialized, and marginalized communities. By meeting stated needs of Native and BIPOC communities, we address domestic violence homicide. We look to leaders in: the We Are Here MKE collective; the WI MMIW Taskforce; the LGBTQ community; the disability community; and anti-violence advocates across the lifespan. We end domestic violence homicide by ending all inter-connected forms of oppression.”

As a kickoff to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, an opportunity to support End Abuse’s work will take place on Wednesday, September 29 from 5:30-7:30pm, when End Abuse holds their annual virtual fundraiser: Soar Above at Home. Additional information and registration is available at https://bit.ly/SoarAbove21

To review the Annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report, visit: www.endabusewi.org/homicide- reports/