SOAR Grand Opening

media release: Please join SOAR to celebrate our Grand Opening of our new space and neighborhood event! Limited building tours available dependent upon Covid precautions at the time of the event.

Limited food will be offered by Arod’s Tex Mex! Featuring a Madison favorite: Shakey- A Tribute to Neil Young

Bring a lawn chair and join us! SOAR Case Management Services Inc., 4513 Milwaukee Street (old bank), October 8, 2021, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

*No alcohol will be served at this event. We will be following public health protocols around Covid 19.