The Soccer Ball

to

Buy Tickets

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Isthmus City Football Club is a semi-professional soccer club founded in 2021 that fields high level competition in an open division and a women's division. As a 501(c)(3) organization, Isthmus City FC will never be sold to the highest bidder or moved to a different city, and the ownership of ICFC rests squarely upon our supporters -- our stakeholders, not our shareholders. Every dollar that we generate is reinvested back into the club and spent in accordance with our annual board-approved budget, and our volunteer directors are members who've been elected through our ranked-choice voting process. 

Community partners who've contributed to our silent auction include:

  • Studio Jewelers -- bracelet & two necklaces (combined value $865)
  • Rare Steakhouse -- $200 gift card
  • Twig & Olive Photography -- one mini-session ($300 value)
  • Elevation Spa -- $119 gift card
  • Orange Tree Imports -- $25 gift card
  • Gregg Schieve Photography -- 2'x3' metal print (valued around $250)
  • Charlie Berens -- signed comedy album
  • The Madison Club -- $150 gift certificates (no membership required)
  • Earthwise Pet Supply -- puppy package ($50 value)
  • Drumlin Ridge Winery -- "Wine Tasting for Two" certificates
  • Movin' Shoes -- $25 gift card
  • Nitty Gritty -- two $15 gift cards
  • Ian's Pizza -- two $15 gift cards
  • Wine & Design -- two $45 gift cards

Info

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Spectator Sports
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - The Soccer Ball - 2023-11-18 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Soccer Ball - 2023-11-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Soccer Ball - 2023-11-18 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Soccer Ball - 2023-11-18 17:00:00 ical