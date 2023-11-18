The Soccer Ball
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Isthmus City Football Club is a semi-professional soccer club founded in 2021 that fields high level competition in an open division and a women's division. As a 501(c)(3) organization, Isthmus City FC will never be sold to the highest bidder or moved to a different city, and the ownership of ICFC rests squarely upon our supporters -- our stakeholders, not our shareholders. Every dollar that we generate is reinvested back into the club and spent in accordance with our annual board-approved budget, and our volunteer directors are members who've been elected through our ranked-choice voting process.
Community partners who've contributed to our silent auction include:
- Studio Jewelers -- bracelet & two necklaces (combined value $865)
- Rare Steakhouse -- $200 gift card
- Twig & Olive Photography -- one mini-session ($300 value)
- Elevation Spa -- $119 gift card
- Orange Tree Imports -- $25 gift card
- Gregg Schieve Photography -- 2'x3' metal print (valued around $250)
- Charlie Berens -- signed comedy album
- The Madison Club -- $150 gift certificates (no membership required)
- Earthwise Pet Supply -- puppy package ($50 value)
- Drumlin Ridge Winery -- "Wine Tasting for Two" certificates
- Movin' Shoes -- $25 gift card
- Nitty Gritty -- two $15 gift cards
- Ian's Pizza -- two $15 gift cards
- Wine & Design -- two $45 gift cards