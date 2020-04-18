Soccer Mommy, Emily Reo

× Expand Brian Ziff Soccer Mommy: Sophie Allison.

$20 ($18 adv.).

press release: Nashville native Soccer Mommy (a.k.a. Sophie Allison) released "lucy," her first new song since her 2018 breakout debut album Clean, earlier this fall. Showcasing a bolder sound, more advanced production, and Allison's masterful songwriting and wordplay kicked up a notch, "lucy" is now followed by a 7+ minute epic called "yellow is the color of her eyes." "'yellow is the color of her eyes' is a song that is really important to me," Allison explains. "The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time - specifically with my mother. It's also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it's one that makes me really proud." The track, which features Mary Lattimore on harp, is out now alongside a stunning short film by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry.

× Expand "yellow is the color of her eyes" by Soccer Mommy

Alex Ross Perry on the short film:

"The challenge of creating a 7-minute piece was daunting and irresistible in equal measure. Having just completed a film for which the color-coded design of it's various acts was of the utmost importance, Sophie's idea of collaborating on a short-form film to compliment her similarly-conceived new music was irresistible.

"Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn't have announced itself more boldly. To that, I shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It wasn't until we got the footage back that I realized a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well."

Soccer Mommy has been touring non-stop for the past few years, opening for the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Vampire Weekend, Paramore, Wilco and Liz Phair, selling out countless headline shows, and making her festival debuts at Coachella, Governor's Ball, Primavera Sound, and more.

Soccer Mommy's debut album Clean earned mass critical acclaim upon its release, and received year-end nods from 100+ publications, including The New York Times #1 Album of 2018. It has already been featured on numerous Best of The Decade lists, as well.

Recent praise for Soccer Mommy:

"['lucy's'] fuzzed-out guitars and sleek production are reminiscent of '90s-era Hole...Backed by the soft-then-loud dynamic of minor power chords, Allison swings back and forth between the beautiful and the macabre while singing about the curse of seduction...brooding and universal." - NPR Music

"'Lucy,' clearly, is Lucifer. In her new single, Soccer Mommy - the songwriter Sophie Allison - feels herself being seduced by pure handsome evil... Her music gives her little to hold on to against his temptations, as guitars waver and echo in a psychedelic maelstrom that just might drown her." - The New York Times (Playlist)

"Clean is a breath of fresh air that will also knock the wind out of you...these endlessly replayable songs have the prickly slouch of '90s indie rock, but with wide-eyed vulnerability and bright melodies in place of ironic distance; the sharp eyes and conversational delivery of vintage Taylor Swift, but with more of real life's mess." - Pitchfork (Best Albums of the 2010s)

"The lyrics evoke a century of blues and country music, and ['lucy's'] moody sonics bring to mind goth and Nineties alt-rock's brooding interiority. And, as she so often does, Allison still manages to land it all on a shimmering chorus you'll be able to hum next time you need a little pick me up to get you through your own next dark night of the soul." - Rolling Stone (Song You Need To Know)

"Enticed by the brimstone and flames, she ends ['lucy'] wearing a thorn of crowns as the guitars build and build. An exciting first taste of what's to come next." - The FADER (#1 Best Rock Songs Right Now)

"[On 'lucy] Soccer Mommy, a.k.a Sophie Allison, is so good at writing about temptation and the allure of damaging people

and situations." - Vulture (Best New Songs of the Week)

"['lucy' is] so fucking good..." - Stereogum

"The guitars are a bit more clear and sparkly [on 'lucy] than they were on the debut but the nihilism that pervaded her sound, to my ears, is still there. As is the fascinating juxtaposition of her girlish voice and these dark sounds. I'm ready for more!" - Refinery29 (New Music To Know)