press release: Soccer Shots is an introduction to soccer children’s program that focuses on character development and skill building, while having FUN!! Our expert approved curriculum is age-appropriate and aligns with childhood education standards. Our caring team positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. In addition we provide an exceptional customer experience and ongoing communication with parents. Find out what Soccer Shots Madison is all about! Registration required! Free.

District Services Center Gym- 7106 South Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

Mini group: 10:05am-10:35am (Ages 2-3)

Classic group: 10:40am-11:15am (Ages 3-5)

Premier group: 11:25am-12:05pm (Ages 5-7)