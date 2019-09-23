Social Action Plan Training

press release: Have you taken the Justified Anger history course, feel like you need to take action for change, but are still uncertain how to begin? Have you wanted to take the history course, haven’t been able to – but want to mobilize now?

Join Paul Terranova, executive director of the Lussier Community Education Center, and Marie Stolzenburg, director of mobilization for Justified Anger/Nehemiah, for three training sessions that will:

Help you understand your power and how to build relational power Introduce you to an approach to breaking down difficult and complex issues - like racial inequity - and identifying achievable tasks Show you ways to move to action and create your own social action plan

In the first two of three sessions, you will learn these skills and create your action plan. Then, we will come back together for a third session where we will help you evaluate your plan and any ways in which it could be more effective.

Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd

6:00-8:30 PM

Monday, Sept 23 Monday, Sept 30 Monday, Oct 28

Attending all three sessions is very important for the process to work!