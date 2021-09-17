ONLINE: Social Good Accelerator Showcase

press release: A virtual meet, greet, and showcase for the 2021 Social Good Accelerator (SGA) Cohort. Are you looking to discover a diverse community of entrepreneurs that are creating new social ventures? This showcase is for you. Come explore how these new businesses navigate dual bottom lines, fight for economic equity, and build community at the same time. The founders are unapologetic about making Madison better while growing a business that supports them and their future employees.

The Social Good Accelerator (SGA) Showcase is the event where we introduce our current cohort of social ventures to the community. These dynamic group of mostly black, brown, indigenous, women, people of color founders are amazing. They are working to change the landscape of the Greater Madison Area and beyond for the better. From food to education to health to literacy, these individuals and teams will astound.

So come and be amazed by the new ventures for social good. Our Friday event will launch a week of opportunities for you you to meet, greet, learn, engage, and form relationships with these new entrepreneurs to Madison's entrepreneurial ecosystem.