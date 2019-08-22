press release: The Social Good Summit is a showcase of an emergent class of Madison's entrepreneural sector— social entreperneurs — individuals who want to make a difference in the communities they reside in. Let us introduce you to them.

The Social Good Summit is not just your average 'pitch' event, it is an experience! You get a pitch session, a mini-expo, networking, and a hands-on brainstorming/problem-solving session all in a single day with coffee, food, and fun!

Come enjoy a fast paced introduction to several of our Social Good Accelerator projects. In the morning, you'll have multiple opportunities to get up and engage our exhibitors — a showcase of the 2019 Social Good Accelerator class.

Don't miss the opportunity to network with community leaders who are a force for social good. Lastly, the most talked-about experience of the day, our problem-solving sessions. Attendees get to work with one of seven selected projects to help them accelerate.

Bring your passion and compassion, but don't leave your skills at the office, because we plan to put you to work. You'll be the force in the room, making things happen for our projects. If you've never been to an event where you get to leave and say, "I made a difference!" enthusiastically, come. Get your ticket today.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2825673414129172/