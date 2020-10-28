ONLINE: Social Homelessness on U.S. Campuses and in Classrooms

press release: Professor Yeohyun Ahn will present her ongoing project, Social Homelessness on U.S. Campuses, a multidisciplinary art and design project to bring awareness of Asian female faculty and students who are isolated and marginalized on U.S. campuses. Following her presentation, Professor Ahn’s students will share their experiences in working on her class project, Social Homelessness at UW-Madison.

Participants will be invited to create their own generative selfies by using a mobile application, utilizing the hashtag #socialhomeless, at the end of the event. For more information visit: socialhomelessness.com

This event is sponsored by the SOE Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, the Global Engagement Office, and the Art Department.