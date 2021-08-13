ONLINE: Social Impact Cohort Pitch Competition

press release: StartingBlock, in collaboration with the American Family Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, and Associated Bank bring you the Social Impact Pitch Competition!

The StartingBlock Social Impact Cohort has been hard at work accelerating their companies. Each company is approaching a problem of societal importance with a small scrappy team.

Come watch these inspirational social impact entrepreneurs compete to win $2500 in a cash prize!

This event is a part of the Forward Festival 2021.

This event is included with your Forward Pass. Sign up to get yours today to get access to this event and 50+ others. forwardpass.eventbrite.com.