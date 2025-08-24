media release: Let's lean into joy wherever we can find it! Come have fun playing social justice bingo at Delta Beer Lab on Sunday, August 26, starting at 2:30pm. Staff and program participants from Embolden, PATCH, and ECCHO will be there to cheer you on as you play bingo to earn awesome prizes that include: gift certificates from Orange Tree Imports, Perennial Yoga, Vintage Brewing, La Taguara, Coopers Tavern, Oasis Cafe, Julia Grace Salon, Calm App & more. Naan Stop Fusion food truck will be joining the event too! We will also be selling our Kindness is Everything yard signs and stickers and some dumpster fire fidgets! This is a family friendly event. Come for the fun and community and leave knowing you helped raised critical funds to support our health and social justice community-driven programming in Wisconsin!