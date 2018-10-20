Fall Open House

press release: With food and drink from great local businesses, and entertainment from Ladyscissors (jangly guitar girlband rock n roll feat. Stephanie Rearick, founder of Mutual Aid Networks and Lorrie Hurckes Dwyer, Director of Dane County TimeBank), Lexx (spoken word and music - feat. Alexis Gardner, DCTB Youth Court Coordinator), and Charlie Cheney (incisive and/or fun well-crafted songs - son of SJC founder Nan Cheney).

Plus a preview of the MAW and a chance to help create both the space and the learning, creating, doing, and sharing community we’re building there.

Phase II of the transformation of Willy Street’s Social Justice Center is about to begin! Tour the lovely new Tenant Resource Center space and then turn your attention to supporting our next step in realizing the future of social justice - the Mutual Aid Workspace (the MAW)...

The MAW brings together community partners Dane County TimeBank - who also celebrate their 13th birthday with this event! - plus the new Common Good Bookkeeping Cooperative, Wisconsin Empathy Guild, Madison InfoShop, 608 Arts, and more to come. Then adding individual members, all using resources we’re creating and managing cooperatively, in a Mutual Aid Network Cooperative. We’re making co-working space, a swap and library of things, shared equipment and software, and a vibrant learning community in order to demonstrate abundance through cooperation and make a cool new hub of creativity and activism in the Willy Street neighborhood.