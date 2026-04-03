media release: Push and Pull Advertising: Prioritizing Your Digital Ads Budget in 2026

A balanced paid media strategy wins customers today and creates demand for tomorrow.

This session will help business owners understand what Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads do best—and where to allocate your ad dollars based on your business objectives.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Attendees will leave with an understanding of how Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads work and when to use each advertising platform, example media strategies for common business goals, and a GTM plan for making the most of limited advertising budgets.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Tyler Wagner, Founder, Lasso Marketing

Tyler Wagner started Lasso Marketing to help home and professional service businesses win customers in crowded markets. He has managed $25MM+ in digital advertising budgets for Fortune 500 brands, scrappy start-ups, and fast-growing family businesses.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!