media release: If Facebook and Instagram disappeared tomorrow, would your entire marketing strategy go up in smoke?

Social media is critical to any marketing plan nowadays but another avenue that should not be ignored is email marketing. Think about it – you’re in full control of that contact list and it’s full of interested customers. It’s no wonder email marketing boasts an impressive 40:1 average ROI.

This seminar will cover the “whys” and “hows” of email marketing. We’ll have valuable tips for everyone, whether you’re interested in getting started or looking for ways to grow your email list even more.

Takeaways:

Why is email important? Massive ROI, higher engagement than social media, you own your list vs Meta owning your followers

How to grow your community through lead magnets

How to target the most interested subsection of your email list

How to keep your community interested

Speaker Bio:

Bryant Vander Weerd is the Founder and Creative Director of Full Pour Media, an award-winning creative agency focused on the food and beverage industry. They work with clients both in US and abroad to plan, produce, and execute marketing and promotional strategies. Bryant is also a freelance videographer and photographer under his company VEDUB Media and holds three Emmy awards for his work.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Box of Balloons – Madison

Box of Balloons was founded in Sun Prairie, WI and is now recognized across the United States!

Box of Balloons is on a mission to make each birthday happy, every child celebrated. They create boxes of everything a caregiver needs to throw a birthday party for the child in their care. They work through area social workers to identify families, then volunteers shop, bake, and craft for each box.

Box of Balloons is an all volunteer organization that prepared over 700 boxes last year!

Connect with Box of Balloons on their website and on Facebook and Instagram.

Want to make a difference? Become a Volunteer or a Chapter Leader or Donate