Kick off the new year by strengthening your social media strategy with actionable insights! In this session, you’ll discover 10 impactful tips to build authentic connections, grow your audience, and create a lasting impression in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Social media is constantly evolving, but one thing remains the same: success comes from building genuine connections and creating a lasting impact with your audience. In this session, SMBMad’s own social media guru, Josh Klemons of Reverbal Communications will dive into 10 actionable tips and strategies designed to help you cut through the noise and thrive online.

These aren’t about chasing vanity metrics or fleeting trends — but rather building a strong foundation for your brand’s social media presence. You’ll learn how to grow and engage your audience meaningfully, whether you’re just starting out or looking to level up your existing efforts.

By the end of this session, you’ll walk away with practical, platform-agnostic tools to deepen connections, boost your impact, and stay ahead in the ever-changing world of social media.

SPEAKER BIO

Josh Klemons is a Digital Storyteller/Strategist and the founder of Reverbal Communications, helping progressive campaigns, organizations and brands win the internet.

He’s done digital work with local, statewide and national political campaigns, tiny non-profits, solopreneurs, Fortune 500 companies and everything in between.

He writes, teaches, trains, presents and consults regularly on social media, digital marketing and ways brands can reach, engage and expand their audiences online.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

You’ll recognize this organization as the subject of our November Nonprofit Audit! They are back this month as our Nonprofit Spotlight.

A bit about them:

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering the economic growth and success of Latino-owned businessesthroughout Wisconsin. Their primary mission is to provide the resources, connections, and support that Latino entrepreneurs need to thrive.

The LCC works to increase visibility and opportunities for their members by organizing events, workshops, and seminars that address the specific challenges they face. Their long-term goal is to create a thriving, inclusive economy where Latino businesses can grow and prosper.

Connect with them at: