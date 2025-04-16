media release: We all know that AI tools can write first drafts of blog posts, marketing emails, social media posts, and more, but how do you get AI to do the hard work of marketing, such as reporting, analyzing, making decisions, and making changes to actual campaigns?

In this presentation, digital marketing agency co-owner and partner Eagan Heath will show you how he and his team use AI to create and optimize actual marketing campaigns. Not just write ad copy, but create ads in online platforms, report on their results, and make changes to improve them.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

How to delegate customer persona, keyword, and audience targeting research to AI

How to use ChatGPT to create importable files for ad platforms

How to use AI to optimize the campaigns you already have running

How to make AI categorize and respond to inbound messages

Other ways AI can take over your work to speed you up and make you more productive

SPEAKER BIO

Eagan Heath is a digital marketing agency owner, speaker, and trainer. He helps clients and students grow company revenue by driving online traffic, leads, and sales.

Since 2016, he’s:

started the local digital marketing agency Get Found Madison

purchased, run, and sold the pet painting business Splendid Beast

created the training course and workshop series My Digital Marketing Mastery

launched an ecommerce agency called Caravan Digital

took on a business partner and merged into a new agency: Asymmetric Marketing

These days he primarily leads his team and hosts the What’s Working in Ecommerce YouTube show and podcast.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Madison is a community offering free cancer support, cancer education, and hope for individuals affected by any type of cancer, as well as their families and caregivers. In the past year, we have served approximately 1,000 men, women, and children through a variety of programs designed to meet their unique needs and help them navigate the challenges of living with – and beyond – cancer.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Gilda’s hosts three major fundraisers each year, which fund approximately 1/3 of their annual budget:

Gilda’s Backyard BBQ – Thursday, June 12 – 300-350 friends of Gilda’s Club (21+) come together for live music, BBQ fare, libations, and a world class live auction.

Red Doors Golf – Monday, August 18 at Nakoma – 144 golfers participate in a best ball event as they dine their way around the course enjoying food tastings from restaurant partners at each hole.

Gilda’s Run/Walk – Sunday, October 5 – 800+ community members of all ages come together to run a 5K or walk two miles in support of Gilda’s Club. This event ends in the backyard with Ruth’s Chris burgers and ice cream.

