Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: If you’re already investing in content marketing but haven’t seen real results from SEO—or haven’t tried it at all—this talk is for you. SEO today isn’t about gaming the algorithm or writing dry, keyword-stuffed blog posts. It’s about making sure your best content gets discovered by the right people, at the exact moment they’re searching for solutions like yours.

In this session, content strategist and SEO consultant Olivia Barrow will show you how to integrate modern SEO best practices into your existing content workflows—even if you only publish one article a month. You’ll learn how to validate your content ideas with keyword research, create articles that match search intent, and optimize posts so they rank better in search without sacrificing clarity or credibility.

This is not a technical SEO workshop—it’s a practical, approachable framework for small marketing teams that want to get more ROI from content they’re already creating. Whether you’ve had disappointing SEO results in the past or have never touched it, you’ll leave with a clear, actionable process for increasing your visibility and establishing your brand as a trusted authority in your industry.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Why traditional “SEO content” no longer works—and what to do instead

How to layer SEO onto a content strategy focused on thought leadership and trust

A simple keyword research method for validating blog topics

How to structure and optimize articles to match search intent & reader knowledge level

How to tap into internal expertise to add original insights to your content

When and how to use GenAI to enhance your content

How to get started even if your site has technical issues or past content that’s not optimized

SPEAKER BIO – Olivia Barrow

Olivia Barrow is the founder of Olivia Barrow Communications, where she works as a fractional SEO and content strategist for B2B companies that want to grow their visibility without hiring a full in-house team. Since 2016, she’s helped businesses earn trust, boost search rankings, and attract more qualified leads by creating authoritative and well-optimized content.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

DreamBank

Serendipity Labs

Melissa Carlson Creative

VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd

Live Well Video

Suttle-Straus

Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin (NRF) is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wisconsin’s lands, waters, and wildlife. By funding conservation projects, leading powerful partnerships, and connecting people of all backgrounds to nature, NRF is committed to preserving the state’s most ecologically important landscapes and supporting rare and threatened species. Their work ensures a healthier, more resilient Wisconsin in the face of climate change.

NRF’s popular Field Trips run from April through October, offering unforgettable experiences to explore Wisconsin’s natural wonders by foot, bike, and boat—guided by expert leaders. Registration is open to all ages and skill levels.

They also host the Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the state’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation. From April 15 to June 15, birders across Wisconsin log bird sightings and raise funds to support critical bird habitat and research. It’s free to join, and all bird lovers are welcome! Learn more at WisConservation.org.

Connect with them at:

Website: www.WisConservation.org

Facebook: @NaturalResourcesFoundation

Instagram: @WisConservation

LinkedIn: @natural-resources-foundation-of-wisconsin

YouTube: @wisconservation