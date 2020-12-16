ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/smbmad/

press release: Join Shawn Bolduc of The Baked Lab and Social Media Breakfast Madison board member Corinne Burgermeister for a bake-along. This holiday season he’ll teach you his recipe for an Orange Aperol Drizzle Loaf, the perfect accompaniment to a hot coffee after dinner.

The Baked Lab is all about creating modern confections for the audacious. Shawn’s passion for food, design, storytelling, collaboration and a whimsical taste for magic are infused into each creation he concocts. Whether it’s the wedding cake of your dreams, a delicious display of desserts, or a box of macarons to share with someone special, Shawn looks to inspire a sense of nostalgia while delighting with unforeseen discovery. Follow Shawn at @thebakedlab or visit thebakedlab.com.