Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Is your website giving “Clunky Ex” vibes? Is the design outdated, like a MySpace profile in 2024?

Design trends evolve, and if your site doesn’t scream “modern and professional,” potential customers may question your credibility. If it’s been more than three years since your last redesign, your site might be due for a glow-up.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

At the end of this session, attendees will be able to:

Apply the five key techniques to improve their website’s readability.

Execute 8 things to build trust with their audience.

Apply 3 techniques to drive action that will leave their users more satisfied while growing their conversions, sales, and revenue.

Understand the damage AI is doing to your website.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKERS

John Huston, creative director, Huston Design

In more than 20 years leading Huston Design, John has never grown tired of the amazing range of challenges that come across our desk and serving up creative solutions. Some are design challenges. Others are just good old problem solving, like how to efficiently make a library of thumbnails for more than 600 pieces of art efficiently (P.S. It took 4 minutes.)

John’s known for being “disarmingly chill”, applying design thinking and a cool head to even the toughest task. He’s come a long way since his teenage days in Spencer, Iowa, slinging newspapers and Happy Joe’s Pizza, and building Formula 1 crash barriers one college summer while home from Iowa State University. This year, in addition to designing logos, websites and annual reports, John’s looking forward to cooking, woodworking and biking in the Colorado Mountains.

Steve Mintz, marketing consultant, Huston Design

Steve is a marketing nerd driven to help brands get the most out of their marketing investment. He is a strong believer that marketing strategy should be tied to business goals. Steve is also a marketing Rosetta Stone able to translate and communicate seamlessly between designers, developers, database-administrators, executives and sales and marketing leaders. While he has done just about everything there is to do in marketing, website and graphic design is not his thing, which is why he works with the great team at Huston Design.

When he’s not thinking about marketing, Steve loves cooking, curling (the sport, not his hair), soccer, traveling, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and on LinkedIn

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Logan’s Hearts and Smiles

Logan’s provides accessibility and safety home modifications for ages 21 and under with a disability. Think wheelchair ramps, safety fencing, bathroom adaptations, sensory installations, and more! We also provide a community where the children and their families are included and connected to each other and the broader community. They primarily work in Southern WI, are in their 24th year and have modified over 430 homes for children.

Logan’s Hearts and Smiles was founded by a dad who struggled to find a solution for his son, and when he realized it didn’t exist, he literally took matters into his own hands and built the ramp himself. Finding unique solutions remains at the core of what they do. They describe themselves as “scrappy, fun, and resourceful in all that we do to help other families in need”. Logan’s is not a pass through organization, they connect with the children and families they serve on a very human level.

Logan’s upcoming events include:

March 7 – Pot O’ Gold Fundraiser – Intimate networking and fundraising event – great chance to speak casually with staff and the founder while raising money.

May 16 – Annual Fundraiser – largest fundraiser of the year – golf, trivia, dinner, silent auction, raffles, meet Logan’s Friends

Connect with them at:

