Social Media Breakfast Madison

Let's kick off the next decade on the right foot and make 2020 a great year together!

The new year means new aspirations, resolutions, opportunities – the possibilities are endless! We’re bringing some great speakers and panelists to the SMBMad crew this year, but thought the best way to jump start the year was by making new connections and getting to know some of the #socialmedia experts inside our community.

Join us on Wednesday, January 15th at DreamBank for a special networking event with a side of caffeine and delicious breakfast treats! You’ll have the opportunity to get to know some familiar faces that have been attending #SMBMad events for years, and others who may be new to the community, but are just as eager to learn more about the ever-changing social media universe.

Bring your business cards and get ready to meet some of Madison’s best social media and digital marketers!

TIME:

7:30 a.m. registration, networking and caffeine

8:00-9:30 a.m. networking BINGO